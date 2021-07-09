Advertisement

SwedishAmerican’s Creekside clinic locks doors during tornado warning, patients, hospital responds

SwedishAmerican says the clinic did not follow proper protocol, and will educate employees on proper action
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many people took shelter when they heard the tornado sirens or discovered we were under a tornado warning wednesday. But one stateline woman says she was denied that opportunity at a local medical clinic.

Cristina Szterensus says she arrived at the SwedishAmerican Creekside Clinic on North Bell School Road, 10 minutes before her 2 p.m. appointment Wednesday, only to find a note on the door saying the clinic was in lockdown until the tornado warning was lifted.

“I tried knocking. There was no answer and by the time they opened the door there were about 20 people waiting outside. Three people in wheelchairs. We were all trying to figure out what to do. I just found it appalling that a medical facility would deny shelter to it’s patients.”

SwedishAmerican sent 23 News a statement regarding the issue, saying “We regret that one of our clinics did not follow proper protocol during yesterday’s severe weather warning and we are using this as a teaching opportunity to further educate employees at all of our locations on emergency preparedness.”

