Scattered Showers & Cooler This Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy with passing scattered showers today. Southeast winds 5 - 15 MPH this afternoon with highs in the middle 70′s. Scattered showers chances tonight with lows in the upper 50′s. Scattered showers through the weekend with highs in the 70′s through Monday. We remain unsettled next with highs back in the mid to low 80′s by Tuesday.

