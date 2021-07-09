Rockford receives street sign for Governor’s Hometown Award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A partnership between the City of Rockford and Habitat for Humanity leads to a prestigious award.

Community leaders unveiled a sign outside of Guilford High School on Thursday for the Governor’s Hometown Award. Since 1983, the program gives recognition to those who contributed to projects that improved their community’s quality of life.

The City of Rockford received the award in April for the collaborative effort from Guilford and Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity. The project, Building New Possibilities, gives students a chance to build homes from the ground up. Habitat for Humanity executive director Keri Asevedo says this award validates the work being done in Rockford.

“The work we do is life-changing. For the families that get to be our home buyers and now to the students that get to build these houses and be part of this program. Learn about construction, from the ground up. Then, be able to go into the trades. Our community needs that. And now, these students have an on-ramp to do that.”

