Rockford Police releases 4th of July traffic infraction numbers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Department made four impaired driving arrests and issued 25 seat belt citations during the Fourth of July “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click it or Ticket” campaigns.

During these campaigns, officers also issued seven tickets for Distracted Driving, 16 Suspended/Revoked License tickets, and 52 tickets for Speeding. Rockford Police Department joined forces with more than 200 other local law enforcement agencies from June 17th through July 6th to get drunk and drugged drivers off our roads and encourage seat belt use. The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities, including a media campaign.

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” programs.

