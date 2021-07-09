Advertisement

Rockford City Market boosts downtown businesses, survey says

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With four Fridays under its belt this year, Rockford City Market asks the community for feedback on the event.

More than 220 people shared their thoughts. 66% gave a thumbs up on the new layout and 16% say they want more food options, which organizers say they’re working on. City market leaders also say visitors will see better line control and improved garbage pickup. The event itself is giving a boost to downtown businesses. 70% of attendees say they check out stores in the area.

“One of our main goals since the beginning, not just to bring people to the market, but for that to spill over into the downtown area. So, thrilled to see that that’s continuing. If you come down on Fridays you’ll see that there will be lots of the restaurants and shops that have lots of visitation in them.”

Rockford City Market plans to put out another survey next week.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Two injured after shooting at W. Riverside Walmart in Rockford
MOM_MEMORIAL TAKEN DOWN
Rockford family devastated by removal of son’s memorial
Shots rang out at the intersection of East State Street and Alpine Road Tuesday night sending a...
Shooting on East State Street sends a man to the hospital with serious injuries
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
Rockford Man Charged With Aggravated Domestic Battery
Rockford man faces battery charges after Rose Ave. stand off

Latest News

The Discovery Center Museum unveiled a new interactive exhibit that lets students learn the...
Discovery Center Museum unveils Periodic Table of Elements exhibit
Community leaders unveiled a street sign outside of Guilford High School in honor of the...
Rockford receives street sign for Governor’s Hometown Award
RVC Vaccinations 7.8
Free vaccinations at Explore RVC event
From running the streets of Rockford to potentially representing the Northwestern region in...
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara considers run for congress