Rockford City Market boosts downtown businesses, survey says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With four Fridays under its belt this year, Rockford City Market asks the community for feedback on the event.

More than 220 people shared their thoughts. 66% gave a thumbs up on the new layout and 16% say they want more food options, which organizers say they’re working on. City market leaders also say visitors will see better line control and improved garbage pickup. The event itself is giving a boost to downtown businesses. 70% of attendees say they check out stores in the area.

“One of our main goals since the beginning, not just to bring people to the market, but for that to spill over into the downtown area. So, thrilled to see that that’s continuing. If you come down on Fridays you’ll see that there will be lots of the restaurants and shops that have lots of visitation in them.”

Rockford City Market plans to put out another survey next week.

