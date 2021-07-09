Rivets win big over Battle Creek

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Rivets take on the Battle Creek Bombers hoping to change the narrative after three straight losses.

On the local field, our own Brandon Giesey is spotted throwing out the first pitch. Someone get this man a Rivets jersey for the former baseball player!

In the second inning, Grant Magill sends one deep left. This hit will be hard enough for a single.

In the bottom of the third, Brody Harding goes in for the bunt, but the ball swipes his helmet instead. After gathering his whereabouts, Harding is okay and takes the walk for the Rivets.

The Rivets end up dominating the remaining innings and smoke the Bombers 9-1 in a huge win to turn the losing streak around. They’ll look to keep it alive against the Bombers tomorrow evening.

