Midway Village, Rep. Sosnowski to hold kid’s bike and fitness day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local families are invited to attend the second annual Kid’s Bike & Fitness Day on the grounds of Midway Village Museum at 6799 Guilford Road from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. The event is sponsored by State Representative Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, in an effort to promote healthy outdoor recreational activities for local youth.

Children must bring their own bikes to participate in the Kid’s Bike & Fitness Day. Youth are invited to challenge themselves to see how many times they can ride around the course on their bike, with prizes awarded for most laps. Complimentary State of Illinois bike trail maps and brochures on state programs will also be available.

“Kids can have fun outside this summer at one of the Stateline’s most enjoyable recreational settings,” Rep. Sosnowski said. “Our Kid’s Bike & Fitness Day is a great way to experience Midway Village and show off your bike. We’re also making this an opportunity to support two outstanding local nonprofits in our community; the Rockford Rescue Mission and the Pregnancy Care Center of Rockford.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.