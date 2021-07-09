Machesney Park sells former JCPenney building for nearly $1 million

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Machesney Park makes a nearly $1 million deal to sell the storefront that once belonged to a major retail chain.

The former JCPenney’s on North 2nd Street now belongs to JM Commercial Properties, L.L.C. after the village revamped the 100,000 sq. foot building.

Village Administrator James Richter II says the village acquired the property in 2015 for $782,000 to help revitalize the area. Richter says since then village staff have worked to lease the building out to five users and sold it at full occupancy.

“What was really important to the village is that we met all of our goals in that we redeveloped the building, assembled the land for TLC assisted living facility and then of course put it back into private hands without a loss to the public,” said Village Administrator James Richter II.

“Property management shouldn’t be government deal it should be helping the citizens, doing what’s right for the community, it should be roads and infrastructure and not buildings and being a landlord,” said Trustee James Kidd.

