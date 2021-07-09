Advertisement

Machesney Park sells former JCPenney building for nearly $1 million

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Machesney Park makes a nearly $1 million deal to sell the storefront that once belonged to a major retail chain.

The former JCPenney’s on North 2nd Street now belongs to JM Commercial Properties, L.L.C. after the village revamped the 100,000 sq. foot building.

Village Administrator James Richter II says the village acquired the property in 2015 for $782,000 to help revitalize the area. Richter says since then village staff have worked to lease the building out to five users and sold it at full occupancy.

“What was really important to the village is that we met all of our goals in that we redeveloped the building, assembled the land for TLC assisted living facility and then of course put it back into private hands without a loss to the public,” said Village Administrator James Richter II.

“Property management shouldn’t be government deal it should be helping the citizens, doing what’s right for the community, it should be roads and infrastructure and not buildings and being a landlord,” said Trustee James Kidd.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for four inmates who escaped from a Western Illinois jail.
Armed and dangerous inmates escape from Fulton Co. Jail
Shooting investigation
Two injured after shooting at W. Riverside Walmart in Rockford
Tara Brazzle, 44, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a newborn in 2007.
Nearly 14 years after newborn found dead in trash bin, woman arrested
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend
As the first drawings for the “All In For The Win” Illinois vaccine lottery are announced...
Illinois vaccine lottery prompts BBB scam warning

Latest News

The Rivets end up dominating the remaining innings and smoke the Bombers 9-1 in a huge win.
Rivets crush Battle Creek in 9-1 win
Traffic crashes rise
Boone County sees a rise in traffic crashes
Testing currently available for middle schools, high schools and community colleges.
Vaccinated teachers, students don’t need to wear masks inside Illinois’ schools
Two Rockton residents file civil lawsuits against Chemtool
Illinois Attorney General, Winnebago County file lawsuit over Chemtool fire