Free vaccinations at Explore RVC event

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There was a double dose of incentives for prospective Rock Valley college students on Thursday, they learned more about what RVC has to offer, while also getting a free vaccination shot.

The college teamed up with the Winnebago County Health Department for Thursday’s Explore RVC event. Not only were those in attendance offered a free vaccine, the first 100 to get vaccinated received $300 toward Rock Valley tuition during the upcoming school year.

Everyone else who got vaccinated got $150 to be used toward tuition.

“Rock Valley College is trying to welcome our current and prospective students to campus to learn about registering for the fall, financial aid, other student services, but also to have an opportunity to get vaccinated,” Heather Snider, of Rock Valley College said. “We are looking forward to a healthy student population in the fall when we return to more face-to-face classes.”

