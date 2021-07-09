Discovery Center Museum unveils Periodic Table of Elements exhibit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Discovery Center Museum unveiled a new exhibit on Thursday.

A large-scale interactive version of the periodic table of elements - which outlines the fundamental building blocks of all known matter in the universe.

Employees say the exhibit provides a fun, child-friendly way to learn about the elements. Each element has a colorful block that identifies it. Spin the block around and a simple description of the element is revealed.

“It’ll be very exciting, I think, for children to start learning something that they don’t even know that they’re learning. We like to introduce this type of learning at an early age so when they get to high school, and start taking chemistry, they’re not intimidated. Oh yeah, I used to do that at Discovery Center.”

The Discovery Center Museum is open during the summer on Wednesdays from 1:00-4:00 p.m., and Thursdays-Sundays from 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.