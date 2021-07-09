Advertisement

City of Rochelle adds two electric car chargers downtown

City hopes chargers will encourage green driving practices downtown
Charging stations added to downtown Rochelle
Charging stations added to downtown Rochelle(City of Rochelle)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rochelle and Rochelle Municipal Utilities are excited to announce the addition of two electric vehicle charging stations in the Downtown Parking lots in the 400 Block of North Main Street.

“The new chargers are just another way RMU is embracing new technology and acting as a leader in the utility industry,” said Blake Toliver, Superintendent of Electric Operations.

The charging stations were installed at a cost of $20,000, funded by the electric department. The charge to use the stations will range from $1-$5/hour. The chargers are universal and will connect with any make of electric vehicle.

“Kudos to our electric department for having the foresight to plan for the charging stations while the lot was under construction,” said City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh. “Visitors to our community have the perfect place to charge vehicles while they visit our downtown shops and restaurants.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for four inmates who escaped from a Western Illinois jail.
Armed and dangerous inmates escape from Fulton Co. Jail
Shooting investigation
Two injured after shooting at W. Riverside Walmart in Rockford
Tara Brazzle, 44, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a newborn in 2007.
Nearly 14 years after newborn found dead in trash bin, woman arrested
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend
Credit: Cathy Rundblade from N. 2nd and Harlem in Machesney Park.
Recapping Wednesday’s storm, community shares storm pictures

Latest News

The Rivets end up dominating the remaining innings and smoke the Bombers 9-1 in a huge win.
Rivets crush Battle Creek in 9-1 win
Whiteside County scored 57.1, and ranked 48 among its peer group of Urban - Up-and- Coming...
Whiteside County named one of nation’s healthiest communities
Attendees must bring their own bicycle
Midway Village, Rep. Sosnowski to hold kid’s bike and fitness day
WINNEBAGO CO BOARD MEETING
County board approves Focused Deterrence Re-Entry Program