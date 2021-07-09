City of Rochelle adds two electric car chargers downtown

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rochelle and Rochelle Municipal Utilities are excited to announce the addition of two electric vehicle charging stations in the Downtown Parking lots in the 400 Block of North Main Street.

“The new chargers are just another way RMU is embracing new technology and acting as a leader in the utility industry,” said Blake Toliver, Superintendent of Electric Operations.

The charging stations were installed at a cost of $20,000, funded by the electric department. The charge to use the stations will range from $1-$5/hour. The chargers are universal and will connect with any make of electric vehicle.

“Kudos to our electric department for having the foresight to plan for the charging stations while the lot was under construction,” said City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh. “Visitors to our community have the perfect place to charge vehicles while they visit our downtown shops and restaurants.”

