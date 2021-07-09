Advertisement

Charlottesville, Va., plans to remove Confederate statues

New fencing around statue of "Stonewall" Jackson in Charlottesville.
New fencing around statue of "Stonewall" Jackson in Charlottesville.(WVIR)
By WVIR staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) - A new wave of no parking signs and fencing is up around Charlottesville’s two Confederate statues as the city readies to relocate them, WVIR reported.

It was furor about the Confederate statues that drew white supremacists to the city, leading to deadly violence at the “Unite the Right” in 2017.

Signs could be seen around Court Square and Market Street Park early Friday banning public parking all day Saturday.

The city announced that a “removal project” for the statues of Generals Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson will get underway sometime Saturday. Their stone bases will be left in place and will be removed at a later date.

According to the city, both statues will be stored in a secure location on city property until City Council makes a final decision on disposition.

Charlottesville had briefly blocked off some parking spaces near the Jackson statue Thursday so crews could do some tree trimming.

Now, fencing is blocking people from getting near that statue, as well as the one of Lee.

The City Council recently approved setting aside $1 million for the relocate and or covering of these two statues, as well as the statue of Lewis & Clark and Sacajawea.

Copyright 2021 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for four inmates who escaped from a Western Illinois jail.
Armed and dangerous inmates escape from Fulton Co. Jail
Shooting investigation
Two injured after shooting at W. Riverside Walmart in Rockford
Tara Brazzle, 44, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a newborn in 2007.
Nearly 14 years after newborn found dead in trash bin, woman arrested
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend
Credit: Cathy Rundblade from N. 2nd and Harlem in Machesney Park.
Recapping Wednesday’s storm, community shares storm pictures

Latest News

The Rivets end up dominating the remaining innings and smoke the Bombers 9-1 in a huge win.
Rivets crush Battle Creek in 9-1 win
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
LIVE: Biden set to sign competition order targeting big business
LIVE: Biden discusses competition
Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 dead, 1 wounded in murder-suicide at Texas restaurant