Boone County sees a rise in traffic crashes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A dramatic rise in car accidents prompt area law enforcement to sound sirens, asking the public to remain vigilant behind the wheel.

“Single vehicle accidents are way up,” said North Boone Fire District Chief, Dan Zacchard.

And there’s several reasons why that’s happening, first responders said.

“Certainly, being on your phone is one of them,” said Zacchard. “Everyone thinks it won’t happen to them, but it happens every day.”

After a recent string of accidents in Boone County, including one that happened early Friday morning leaving one woman seriously injured, Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest warned the community to remain vigilant behind the wheel.

“People are extremely distracted. Everybody sees people on their phones when they’re driving by,” said Ernest. “It’s very frustrating. We receive grants, we do a lot of enforcement, but it’s such a problem that I think it’s one of the main reasons there’s so many accidents.”

Ernest said traffic crashes in 2021 are on the rise, along with the fatality rate. According to the National Safety Council, motor vehicle deaths are up 20% since last year, and up 16% since 2019.

“You have to pay attention. It doesn’t get any more basic than that,” said Ernest.

Or pull off to the side of the road if you really need to check that message or change the radio station.

“People who use their phones, have to take responsibility. Put the phone down, and pay attention to the road,” said Ernest.

Another contributing factor, said Ernest, includes the number of people back on the road again. Not a lot of people were driving last year due to COVID-19. Ernest said when there’s more cars, there’s more accidents.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.