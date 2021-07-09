Advertisement

Boone County sees a rise in traffic crashes

First responders warn the community to remain vigilant behind the wheel, after motor vehicle deaths rise 20% in the last year
Traffic crashes rise
Traffic crashes rise(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A dramatic rise in car accidents prompt area law enforcement to sound sirens, asking the public to remain vigilant behind the wheel.

“Single vehicle accidents are way up,” said North Boone Fire District Chief, Dan Zacchard.

And there’s several reasons why that’s happening, first responders said.

“Certainly, being on your phone is one of them,” said Zacchard. “Everyone thinks it won’t happen to them, but it happens every day.”

After a recent string of accidents in Boone County, including one that happened early Friday morning leaving one woman seriously injured, Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest warned the community to remain vigilant behind the wheel.

“People are extremely distracted. Everybody sees people on their phones when they’re driving by,” said Ernest. “It’s very frustrating. We receive grants, we do a lot of enforcement, but it’s such a problem that I think it’s one of the main reasons there’s so many accidents.”

Ernest said traffic crashes in 2021 are on the rise, along with the fatality rate. According to the National Safety Council, motor vehicle deaths are up 20% since last year, and up 16% since 2019.

“You have to pay attention. It doesn’t get any more basic than that,” said Ernest.

Or pull off to the side of the road if you really need to check that message or change the radio station.

“People who use their phones, have to take responsibility. Put the phone down, and pay attention to the road,” said Ernest.

Another contributing factor, said Ernest, includes the number of people back on the road again. Not a lot of people were driving last year due to COVID-19. Ernest said when there’s more cars, there’s more accidents.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for four inmates who escaped from a Western Illinois jail.
Armed and dangerous inmates escape from Fulton Co. Jail
Shooting investigation
Two injured after shooting at W. Riverside Walmart in Rockford
Tara Brazzle, 44, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a newborn in 2007.
Nearly 14 years after newborn found dead in trash bin, woman arrested
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend
As the first drawings for the “All In For The Win” Illinois vaccine lottery are announced...
Illinois vaccine lottery prompts BBB scam warning

Latest News

The Rivets end up dominating the remaining innings and smoke the Bombers 9-1 in a huge win.
Rivets crush Battle Creek in 9-1 win
The Village of Machesney Park makes a nearly $1 million deal to sell the storefront that once...
Machesney Park sells former JCPenney building for nearly $1 million
Testing currently available for middle schools, high schools and community colleges.
Vaccinated teachers, students don’t need to wear masks inside Illinois’ schools
Two Rockton residents file civil lawsuits against Chemtool
Illinois Attorney General, Winnebago County file lawsuit over Chemtool fire