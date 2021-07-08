Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 62 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths since July 1

The health department says 238,904 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 62 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths since July 1.

This brings the total number of cases to 32,355 as of Wednesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 515. The seven-day positivity rate is now 1.4 percent. The health department says 238,904 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican –  are currently providing in-patient care for 12 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. There is no change from last Wednesday’s report of 12.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

