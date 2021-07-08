Advertisement

What NCAA athlete compensation means for Illinois

This move came just days after Gov. Pritzker signed SB 23-38
NCAA Athlete Compensation 7.8
NCAA Athlete Compensation 7.8
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a landmark decision, the National Collegiate Athletic Association changed one of its oldest rules, allowing athletes to start earning money from their fame without worry about putting their eligibility or school teams in danger.

This move came just days after Gov. Pritzker signed SB 23-38 —the Name, Image and Likeness Bill — giving Illinois student-athletes the chance to get endorsement deals and agents while earning their diplomas.

Courtney Vinson, the senior associate athletic director for sports administration for Northern Illinois University, spoke with WIFR on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Two injured after shooting at W. Riverside Walmart in Rockford
MOM_MEMORIAL TAKEN DOWN
Rockford family devastated by removal of son’s memorial
Shots rang out at the intersection of East State Street and Alpine Road Tuesday night sending a...
Shooting on East State Street sends a man to the hospital with serious injuries
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
Rockford Man Charged With Aggravated Domestic Battery
Rockford man faces battery charges after Rose Ave. stand off

Latest News

City of Freeport IL
The city of Freeport announces its annual flushing of hydrants and water mains
Canyon Camp
Blackhawk Area Council votes to close Canyon Camp
Local animal shelters see an influx in stray pets after the 4th of July holiday weekend
Local animal shelters see influx of strays after holiday weekend
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency notified the owner and operator of the North Park...
State EPA detects contaminant from Machesney Park well, says still safe to drink