The Studio Rockford to perform musical based on Grimm’s Fairytales July 15

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Studio’s original musical, Grimm: A Mixed-up Musical Adventure will debut July 15 at Rockford University’s Maddox Theatre.

The Studio’s first original musical Grimm takes everything you thought you knew about your favorite fairytales and turns it upside-side down, and it’s the perfect family-friendly way to welcome theatre back to the Stateline. Grimm will be performed live at the Maddox Theatre July 15-18 and 22-25. Advanced tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for students and seniors. Tickets are an additional $2 at the door.

You can get tickets to the show at 5050 East State St. here.

With a book by New York Times bestselling author, Courtney Walsh and music by Adam Walsh, owners of the Studio, Grimm is sometimes funny, sometimes poignant, but always entertaining, and it’s coming to the stage live in July. A cast of local performers will bring the world of the Grimm brothers to life featuring favorite fairytale characters

