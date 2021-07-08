Advertisement

The Studio Rockford to perform musical based on Grimm’s Fairytales July 15

Grimm will be performed live at the Maddox Theatre July 15-18 and 22-25.
The Studio Rockford
The Studio Rockford(The Studio Rockford)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Studio’s original musical, Grimm: A Mixed-up Musical Adventure will debut July 15 at Rockford University’s Maddox Theatre.

The Studio’s first original musical Grimm takes everything you thought you knew about your favorite fairytales and turns it upside-side down, and it’s the perfect family-friendly way to welcome theatre back to the Stateline. Grimm will be performed live at the Maddox Theatre July 15-18 and 22-25. Advanced tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for students and seniors. Tickets are an additional $2 at the door.

You can get tickets to the show at 5050 East State St. here.

With a book by New York Times bestselling author, Courtney Walsh and music by Adam Walsh, owners of the Studio, Grimm is sometimes funny, sometimes poignant, but always entertaining, and it’s coming to the stage live in July. A cast of local performers will bring the world of the Grimm brothers to life featuring favorite fairytale characters

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Two injured after shooting at W. Riverside Walmart in Rockford
MOM_MEMORIAL TAKEN DOWN
Rockford family devastated by removal of son’s memorial
Shots rang out at the intersection of East State Street and Alpine Road Tuesday night sending a...
Shooting on East State Street sends a man to the hospital with serious injuries
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
Rockford Man Charged With Aggravated Domestic Battery
Rockford man faces battery charges after Rose Ave. stand off

Latest News

Parents get ready, Youtube sensation Blippi and some of his friends are headed to your city!
Blippi The Musical coming to The Coronado Sept. 23
Get the Led Out returns to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 16, 2021,...
‘Get The Led Out’ coming to Rockford Oct. 16
2021 John Crist: Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour
Comedian John Crist to perform at Coronado Oct. 22
RVC Starlight Theatre
Rockford Symphony Orchestra, RVC Starlight Theatre return for Star Spangled Spectacular