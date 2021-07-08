State EPA detects contaminant from Machesney Park well, says still safe to drink

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency notified the owner and operator of the North Park Public Water District that there has been a confirmed detection of a contaminant in finished water.

The North Park PWD in Machesney Park consists of 12,952 direct service connections, supplying drinking water to an estimated 33,084 individuals. Tetrachloroethylene PCE was detected in finished water at TP02 from Well 2. PCE was detected and confirmed at the entry point to the distribution system of the North Park Public Water District at a concentration of 2.57 micrograms per liter.

This notification is required under Section 25d-3(a) of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act [415 ILCS 5/25d-3(a)].

The drinking water standard or Maximum Contaminant Level for PCE is 5 micrograms per liter; therefore, the detected level does not exceed the MCL; however, this notification is required pursuant to Section 17.10(c) of the Environmental Protection Act due to a volatile organic compound (VOC) detection of greater than 50 percent of the MCL.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Act requires the owner or operator of the community water system to provide notification to its customers regarding this contamination by mail, email, post card, text message or telephone within five business days of official receipt of the Illinois EPA’s notice. Within seven days of sending the notices, the owner or operator of the community water system must provide the Illinois EPA with written proof that the notices have been sent.

Section 17.10(c) also requires the water district to take action to address the concentration of PCE.

You can find more information here. PCE is a manufactured VOC widely used for dry-cleaning fabrics and metal degreasing operations. A frequently asked questions factsheet for PCE can be found on the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.