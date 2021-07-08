Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara considers run for congress

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From running the streets of Rockford to potentially representing the Northwestern region in Washington, Mayor Tom McNamara says he’s considering a campaign for congress.

“It’s rare that these seats open up and are unopposed, that have no incumbent and so as you assess the field and you see the folks who are announcing that they’re going to run you want to make sure that not only your city, but that your district has strong federal representation,” said McNamara.

McNamara says he’s considering a run for the 17th Congressional District seat that will soon be vacant. Current Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced in April she would not seek re-election.

Emily Tuttle, Grassroots Coordinator for Republican opponent Esther Joy King’s campaign released the following statement:

“We always knew the Pelosi loyalists wouldn’t give up power so easily. Looks like they found their Yes Man in McNamara. No matter what comes, Esther knows this district is ready for a change in 2022. Esther is the battle-ready leader to give a voice to this district in Washington, DC. Right now Esther is 100% focused on having the resources needed both in financial resources and grassroots relationships to build the foundation to combat the millions of lies that are sure to flow from DC special interests to hold this seat for Nancy Pelosi and her far-left agenda - defunding the police, manipulating elections, and the Green New Deal.”

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos released the following statement:

“Our district is home to a tremendous amount of talent and leaders at all levels of government, and Mayor Tom McNamara is among the best. He is a dedicated public servant who has worked tirelessly to better the City of Rockford, and I’ve been fortunate enough to have him as a partner in our fight for the people of our region. I’d be pleased to see someone of Mayor McNamara’s caliber consider a run for Congress, and I look forward to supporting whoever the Democratic nominee is.”

