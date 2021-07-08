Ready to see a show? Starlight theatre kicks off its 2021 season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College kicks off theater season Wednesday night with “Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder.”

The rest of the season’s lineup includes “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” “Once Upon a Mattress” and “Little Shop of Horrors.” Tickets for each show start at $25 and can be purchased online by clicking here.

For more information about the shows, you can visit its website here.

