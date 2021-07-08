Mayor McNamara considering run for congress

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From the Forest City to the Federal City, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said he’s considering a run for congress.

Once 17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos finishes her term, that seat will sit open after announcing in April she would not seek re-election. McNamara said at that point he began receiving calls from officials locally, statewide and some across the country asking him to consider running for the spot.

McNamara said he got into this profession to serve people and wants to continue making a difference in people lives.

“If I believe I can be of service and people of the district believe I can be of service then I feel like I have to consider it,” McNamara said.

