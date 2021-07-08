Advertisement

Mayor McNamara considering run for congress

“If I believe I can be of service and people of the district believe I can be of service then I feel like I have to consider it,” McNamara said.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From the Forest City to the Federal City, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said he’s considering a run for congress.

Once 17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos finishes her term, that seat will sit open after announcing in April she would not seek re-election. McNamara said at that point he began receiving calls from officials locally, statewide and some across the country asking him to consider running for the spot.

McNamara said he got into this profession to serve people and wants to continue making a difference in people lives.

“If I believe I can be of service and people of the district believe I can be of service then I feel like I have to consider it,” McNamara said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Two injured after shooting at W. Riverside Walmart in Rockford
MOM_MEMORIAL TAKEN DOWN
Rockford family devastated by removal of son’s memorial
Shots rang out at the intersection of East State Street and Alpine Road Tuesday night sending a...
Shooting on East State Street sends a man to the hospital with serious injuries
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
Rockford Man Charged With Aggravated Domestic Battery
Rockford man faces battery charges after Rose Ave. stand off

Latest News

Eli Nicolosi
Eli Nicolosi to run against State Sen. Syverson in 2022
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
Ill. Governor JB Pritzker delivers State of the State address
Pritzker on re-election bid: ‘I’ll get back to you,’
A federal judge on Tuesday put an early end to the two-year period of supervised release of...
Judge orders early end to Blagojevich’s supervised release