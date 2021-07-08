Marcum, Thiravong win at Ogle County Junior Open

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - July is one of the busiest months for golf tournaments in the Stateline, culminating with the Greater Rockford Men’s and Women’s Golf Classic. Wednesday, it was the kids and teens teeing off in the Ogle County Junior Open.

PrairieView Golf Club proved to be a tough task for the young golfers. The event is broken up into four age groups: 7-9 (6 holes), 10-12 (9 holes), 13-15 (18 holes), 16-18 (18 holes).

“It’s always been such a great tournament. A great show out for the boys and the girls.”

Rochelle 2021 grad Megan Thiravong won the girls 16-18 age group shooting a 77, while Stillman Valley 2021 grad Tim Marcum edged out his former high school teammate Griffin Smits in the first hole of a playoff to win the boys 16-18 age group.

“Coming back to this tournament, and seeing the golf community up north, it’s just fabulous. Then having to encourage the younger girls to play more, because golf is such a wonderful game. I hope that more players will attend this course in the future.”

Thiravong now gets set for college golf. The former Hubs captain will play at Division II Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan.

“Every win and loss has equal value. Because it’s a learning experience throughout time. Regardless of whether or not you win, If you played well, that’s an improvement and I’m glad to have it.”

