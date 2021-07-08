Advertisement

Local animal shelters see influx of strays after holiday weekend

Adoption and volunteer program coordinator Amber Pinnon says this year the shelter took in more than 20 dogs that were lost after the holiday weekend.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Summertime means fireworks around the 4th of July and a lot more thunderstorms. Both involve loud noises that can frighten our pets, causing them to run away or hide.

Winnebago County Animal Services says there’s usually an influx of stray pets that come to the shelter in the summer. Adoption and volunteer program coordinator Amber Pinnon says this year the shelter took in more than 20 dogs that were lost after the holiday weekend. So far, only 11 have been reunited with their owners.

“We do our best here at the shelter to make sure the animals have the care that they need but we know ourselves that we’re not a home and so we just wanna get them back to their home as soon as possible to the people that know them and reunite them with their owners,” Pinnon said.

Pinnon says from there, they start trying to reunite the furry friends with their family.

“We start the process of looking for their owners by putting their picture up on our website on our lost information, lost pet information on our website and just try to get them back home,” Pinnon said.

Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Rockford sees similar trends during the summer and enlists the help of volunteers to comfort the homesick hounds.

“We always try to do the utmost for our animals in our facility,” said Sandra Benavides a Certified Veterinary Technician at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary.

Benavides says it’s their goal to reunite all lost pets with their owners.

“We always do a seven day stray hold,” Benavides said. “We do the utmost to get animals back in homes rather than them be adopted out into other different homes. That’s our biggest, biggest goal is trying to find the original home owner.”

While you may not be able to stop the noises, experts say there are ways to keep your pets from running away.

“Making sure your animals are secured, especially when fireworks are happening or there’s a lot going on, your animal may be spooked by something you don’t expect and so having them be secured on a cable or leash or making sure your gates and doors are closed,” Pinnon said. “Those things are just things to be super adamant about during this time.”

