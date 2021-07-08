Illinois vaccine lottery prompts BBB scam warning

CHICAGO (CBS) – As the first drawings for the “All In For The Win” Illinois vaccine lottery are announced Thursday, the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois is warning residents of the potential of new scams.

Anyone who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Illinois before July 1 will be eligible for the draw. One person will win $1 million and three young people will be awarded $150,000 scholarships.

Anyone who is eligible was automatically entered into the lotteries.

Officials said other states with similar lotteries have reported scam attempts.

“With the announcement of Illinois first selection of $1 Million dollars, and no official entry process, we know reports of fraud attempts will be coming in the aftermath,” Steve Bernas, president and CEO of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois said in a written release.

The BBB has released the following tips for Illinois residents to use as protection from a potential scam:

No one is required to pay money to enter the lottery. Vaccinated residents are automatically entered.

Don’t give out the information on your vaccine cards, as hackers can use that information to access accounts

Law enforcement officials or other government agencies do not call and offer or award prices

Remember there is only 1 winner per week, and that winner will be widely publicized.

Always check with the State of Illinois and get the return number of the person before you give any information.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.