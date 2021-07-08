Advertisement

Illinois ranks as one of the least energy-expensive states, study says

Southwest Power Pool is no longer under an energy emergency alert.(KCBD)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - With residential electricity use projected to increase by 2.8 percent this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021′s Most & Least Energy-Expensive States.

In the study, WalletHub compares the average monthly energy bills in each state along with Washington D.C. using a social formula that accounts for natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil energy types.

Overall, the Land of Lincoln comes in at 45th at $300 per month for an average monthly energy bill. However, $61 per month for natural gas ranks at the 5th highest.

For the full report, please visit, click here.

