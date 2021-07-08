Illinois ranks as one of the least energy-expensive states, study says

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - With residential electricity use projected to increase by 2.8 percent this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021′s Most & Least Energy-Expensive States.

In the study, WalletHub compares the average monthly energy bills in each state along with Washington D.C. using a social formula that accounts for natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil energy types.

Overall, the Land of Lincoln comes in at 45th at $300 per month for an average monthly energy bill. However, $61 per month for natural gas ranks at the 5th highest.

