Hoopbus seeks local artists for mural court project

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Combining sports and art to form an empowering message to those often in underserved communities, that’s the idea behind the iconic Chicago Hoopbus which is set to make a visit to Rockford.

Highlighted by this year’s ‘We Got Next’ theme, the Hoopbus is seeking to change the perception of playground basketball and encourage regular women’s pick-up games at parks across the country. That includes a mural court project at the getaway in Blackhawk Park which will shine a light on the importance of girls and women in sports.

The Hoopbus invites Rockford area artists to submit, design and budget proposals for the mural court. Design concepts and budget estimates are due this Friday, July 9, 2021.

