Former college coach, Dalton Miller, to run Auburn girls basketball program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Auburn Knights select their next girls basketball head coach. Dalton Miller will lead the program pending approval from the Rockford School Board. Miller is an admission counselor at Rockford University and will bring his collegiate-level experience to Auburn’s program.

“I’m fortunate to be stepping into a program that has a lot of talent, and I’m thankful for this opportunity,” Miller said in a press release. “Each individual on this team has her own goals, and it’s an honor to join their journey. I am eager to see them not only achieve those personal goals, but to help lift them up to achieve something greater as a team. It’s a great time to be an Auburn Knight!”

Miller takes over a program that won nine games last season in a competitive NIC-10 conference. Athletic Director Brad Pemberton has high hopes for the team moving forward

“We are excited about the vast basketball knowledge base Coach Miller brings – both from his days as a player and his collegiate coaching experience. I am confident that Coach Miller will continue to build on our strong program and put us in a solid position for another NIC-10 Conference title,” said Auburn Athletic Director Brad Pemberton in a press release.

Coach Miller’s resume highlights:

Men’s basketball

Head coach – Oak Hills Christian College, Bemidji, Minnesota

Head coach – Dallas Christian College, Dallas, Texas

Assistant coach – Presentation College, Aberdeen, South Dakota

Assistant coach – Manhattan Christian College, Manhattan, Kansas

Youth basketball

7th & 9th-grade head coach & trainer: Spradling Skills Academy, Manhattan, Kansas

Women’s volleyball

Coach – Oak Hills Christian College, Bemidji, Minnesota

