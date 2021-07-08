First Joey Chestnut bobblehead unveiled

MILWAUKEE (WIFR) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited-edition Joey Chestnut Hot Dog Counter bobblehead featuring the competitive eating sensation.

This is the first bobblehead of Chestnut, who became the 14-time champion of the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday when he downed a record-breaking 76 hot dogs in the 10-minute contest. The bobbleheads are only available in the online store at the following link. The Joey Chestnut Hot Dog Counter Bobbleheads were produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Chestnut.

Standing on a hot dog-shaped base with a built-in counter, the smiling Chestnut bobblehead is holding a tray of hot dogs while wearing a T-shirt that says, “Hot Dog Eating Champion.”

The bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to 2,020, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Training year round in various eating contests, Chestnut stretches his stomach with milk, water and protein supplements. He fasts for 2 to 3 days leading up to the Coney Island showdown.

“This sport isn’t about eating,” Chestnut once told the Boston Globe. “It’s about drive and dedication, and at the end of the day, hot-dog eating challenges both my body and my mind.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.