Esther Joy King raises more than $425K in second quarter of congressional campaign

King’s campaign for a now-open seat raised nearly $400,000 since April 30.
Esther Joy King.
Esther Joy King.(KWQC/Esther Joy King)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WIFR) - The campaign for Republican Esther Joy King announced it had raised more than $425,000 in the second fundraising quarter that ended June 30.

King’s campaign for a now-open congressional seat currently held by Rep. Cheri Bustos, raised nearly $400,000 since April 30. Her total raised since formally entering the race for the 2022 election now tops $575,000.

“This campaign is about battle-ready leadership. Our early fundraising shows we’re ready for the fight. No matter who the Pelosi/Pritzker Democrats throw at us, and no matter how they try to rig the game for themselves, we are ready. Bring it on. Our campaign is powered by grassroots support from the district—which translates into votes. We have the energy and momentum to win the representation we deserve for our communities in 2022. Let’s go,” the candidate said.

