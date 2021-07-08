Coolest day since May 31 behind us, more cooler times and rain chances lie ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The temperature at the Chicago Rockford International Airport peaked at 70 degrees, the coolest day of the summer season so far. The last time we were in a similar territory was back on May 31, 2021, which is 38 days ago. The below-normal temperatures will continue through the weekend along with more rain chances in the forecast. However, each day will have plenty of dry times.
There is a severe weather risk for Friday in parts of the Midwest. As it stands right now, most of the Stateline is not under any risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday. Carroll, Whiteside and parts of Lee County are slated for a Marginal Risk (Category 1 of 5) for severe weather. The higher severe threat remains into Iowa, Missouri and southwestern Illinois where an Enhanced Risk for severe weather is forecast. It’s in those areas that all modes of severe weather are in play.
For the Rockford region, we can expect some scattered shower activity to return Friday afternoon and evening. The key will be keeping an eye on the skies, currently at this time canceling any outdoor plans especially in the early evening isn’t necessary. But we can expect some hit-or-miss shower activity tomorrow especially in the afternoon and evening with the same story on Saturday.
Temperatures will get a bit warmer in the upper 70s for high temperatures through Sunday with each day through the weekend with scattered rain chances. Much into next week, precipitation chances do exist each day but we aren’t looking at complete washouts by any stretch. The comfortable times will also remain until early next week. This is when temperatures in the 80s will return along with more humid times.
With precipitation chances in the forecast for each day, over the course of the next seven days most of us have a rainfall potential of 1-2 inches in that timeframe. This will be fine-tuned over time but the pattern of the heavier rainfall potential remaining well south of the Stateline looks to stay put. The drought monitor over the last week only saw minor improvements, as areas south and east of Rockford continued to get the heavier rain.
