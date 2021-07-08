Coolest day since May 31 behind us, more cooler times and rain chances lie ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The temperature at the Chicago Rockford International Airport peaked at 70 degrees, the coolest day of the summer season so far. The last time we were in a similar territory was back on May 31, 2021, which is 38 days ago. The below-normal temperatures will continue through the weekend along with more rain chances in the forecast. However, each day will have plenty of dry times.

There is a severe weather risk for Friday in parts of the Midwest. As it stands right now, most of the Stateline is not under any risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday. Carroll, Whiteside and parts of Lee County are slated for a Marginal Risk (Category 1 of 5) for severe weather. The higher severe threat remains into Iowa, Missouri and southwestern Illinois where an Enhanced Risk for severe weather is forecast. It’s in those areas that all modes of severe weather are in play.

Several rounds of showers and storms are expected Friday especially south and west of Rockford. Low severe threat for us here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

For the Rockford region, we can expect some scattered shower activity to return Friday afternoon and evening. The key will be keeping an eye on the skies, currently at this time canceling any outdoor plans especially in the early evening isn’t necessary. But we can expect some hit-or-miss shower activity tomorrow especially in the afternoon and evening with the same story on Saturday.

With clearing overnight and Friday morning, we'll have a mix of sun and clouds for the beginning of the day. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Most of the day Friday will be dry with increasing clouds in the afternoon with rain chances going up, as well. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Don't be canceling any outdoor plans Friday night but keep an eye on the skies for showers. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The redevelopment of showers and storms for severe weather near the Quad Cities and south and west is likely tomorrow night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures will get a bit warmer in the upper 70s for high temperatures through Sunday with each day through the weekend with scattered rain chances. Much into next week, precipitation chances do exist each day but we aren’t looking at complete washouts by any stretch. The comfortable times will also remain until early next week. This is when temperatures in the 80s will return along with more humid times.

Give the A/C units a break over the next few days with cooler temperatures and lower dew points overall. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The humid times take a break until the middle of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With precipitation chances in the forecast for each day, over the course of the next seven days most of us have a rainfall potential of 1-2 inches in that timeframe. This will be fine-tuned over time but the pattern of the heavier rainfall potential remaining well south of the Stateline looks to stay put. The drought monitor over the last week only saw minor improvements, as areas south and east of Rockford continued to get the heavier rain.

While there are rain chances each day in the next week, they will be on a scattered basis and each day will have dry times. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Through the next week, most of us look to see around 1-2 inches of rain. The heavier rainfall potential is in place well south. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

