Cloudy & Cool for Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy with a few light showers to get Thursday started. Cloudy skies will continue the rest of the day with north winds 10 - 15 MPH and highs in the low possibly middle 70′s. Down to the middle 50′s tonight as skies clear. Slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm as highs reach the middle 70′s. Scattered showers for the weekend as highs remain in the middle 70′s. 80′s are back middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.