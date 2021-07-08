The city of Freeport announces its annual flushing of hydrants and water mains

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Freeport will be flushing fire hydrants and water mains from July 11th, 2021 through July 17th, 2021. The flushing will occur overnight from 11:00 p.m. to 7 a.m.

During flushing, customers may experience rusty or cloudy colored water. Freeport Public Works notes that the water remains safe for drinking, but customers should run their water for 5 to 10 minutes prior to doing laundry during this time to avoid staining of clothing. If the water continues to be discolored at any location for 24 hours, after attempting to run the water for 5-10 minutes, the department will re-flush the water mains serving that area.

If this occurs, citizens are encouraged to call the Freeport Public Works Dispatch number at 815-235-8210 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you reach voicemail, you’re encouraged to leave your phone number and full street address and flushing request.

The city appreciates citizens’ patience and support with this essential water maintenance program.

