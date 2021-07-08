Advertisement

The city of Freeport announces its annual flushing of hydrants and water mains

Freeport Public Works shares tips for citizens.
City of Freeport IL
City of Freeport IL(City of Freeport IL - City Hall)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Freeport will be flushing fire hydrants and water mains from July 11th, 2021 through July 17th, 2021. The flushing will occur overnight from 11:00 p.m. to 7 a.m.

During flushing, customers may experience rusty or cloudy colored water. Freeport Public Works notes that the water remains safe for drinking, but customers should run their water for 5 to 10 minutes prior to doing laundry during this time to avoid staining of clothing. If the water continues to be discolored at any location for 24 hours, after attempting to run the water for 5-10 minutes, the department will re-flush the water mains serving that area.

If this occurs, citizens are encouraged to call the Freeport Public Works Dispatch number at 815-235-8210 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you reach voicemail, you’re encouraged to leave your phone number and full street address and flushing request.

The city appreciates citizens’ patience and support with this essential water maintenance program.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Two injured after shooting at W. Riverside Walmart in Rockford
MOM_MEMORIAL TAKEN DOWN
Rockford family devastated by removal of son’s memorial
Shots rang out at the intersection of East State Street and Alpine Road Tuesday night sending a...
Shooting on East State Street sends a man to the hospital with serious injuries
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
Rockford Man Charged With Aggravated Domestic Battery
Rockford man faces battery charges after Rose Ave. stand off

Latest News

Canyon Camp
Blackhawk Area Council votes to close Canyon Camp
Local animal shelters see an influx in stray pets after the 4th of July holiday weekend
Local animal shelters see influx of strays after holiday weekend
NCAA Athlete Compensation 7.8
What NCAA athlete compensation means for Illinois
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency notified the owner and operator of the North Park...
State EPA detects contaminant from Machesney Park well, says still safe to drink