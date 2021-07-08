Blackhawk Area Council votes to close Canyon Camp

STOCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A decision made without the opinions of the majority was made earlier this week to close Canyon Camp, which has many up in arms about the decision.

On Tuesday, the council executive committee voted to commit Canyon Camp to the National Organization Bankruptcy Settlement. Vice President of Outdoor Adventures Dan Dick said he doesn’t understand why Canyon Camp was selected.

The camp is operating with a budget surplus and serves more than 1,000 young people. Dick said more than 500 people have already reached out to the council within the last 24 hours.

“For some reason, this proposal was put forward without full board debate or full board considerations. A smaller executive committee met, and that was after an even smaller working group met, that did not have full representation,” Dick said.

The Blackhawk Area Council’s executive board will meet again on Aug. 19 to decide if the resolution to be upheld.

Blackhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America:

To ensure we are best positioned to continue serving youth, families and communities for years to come, the Blackhawk Area Council is exploring ways to preserve its critical assets, while also compensating survivors by contributing to the Trust as part of the national organization’s bankruptcy process. Our contribution could include the partial sale of certain properties, but this has not yet been determined and it is too soon to speculate. That said, we fully intend to retain at least a portion of Canyon Camp, if not the entire property.

The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America and all local councils across the country are working together to achieve two key imperatives: equitably compensate survivors of past abuse in Scouting and ensure that Scouting continues in our communities and across the country for generations to come. This will involve difficult decisions, and we understand the concerns that may arise with our local Scouting community, but this is a necessary and important step as we work toward our shared imperatives. Our leadership team is committed to making decisions that are in the best interest of continuing our important mission and delivering Scouting’s invaluable programs to youth in our area.

As a reminder, our council has not filed for bankruptcy. The Blackhawk Area Council remains as dedicated as ever to delivering our nation’s foremost program for character development and values-based leadership training in the Rockford area. Our council provides countless experiences for young people in our area each year. We are looking forward to an enriching summer of programming, including family camping at Lowden, Scout Night at the Rockford Rivets and more.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.