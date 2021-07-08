Advertisement

Armed and dangerous inmates escape from Fulton Co. Jail

The Fulton County sheriff warned people in Lewistown to stay inside their homes and keep doors locked.
Police are searching for four inmates who escaped from a Western Illinois jail.
Police are searching for four inmates who escaped from a Western Illinois jail.(CHICAGO (CBS))
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for four inmates who escaped from a Western Illinois jail.

Jesse Davis, Cody Villalobos, Zachary Hart, and Eugene Roets escaped from the Fulton County Jail Wednesday night. Correctional officers first discovered an inmate missing from a cell block and later determined a total of four inmates had escaped.

The men are considered armed and dangerous. The Fulton County sheriff warned people in Lewistown to stay inside their homes and keep doors locked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Two injured after shooting at W. Riverside Walmart in Rockford
MOM_MEMORIAL TAKEN DOWN
Rockford family devastated by removal of son’s memorial
Shots rang out at the intersection of East State Street and Alpine Road Tuesday night sending a...
Shooting on East State Street sends a man to the hospital with serious injuries
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
Rockford Man Charged With Aggravated Domestic Battery
Rockford man faces battery charges after Rose Ave. stand off

Latest News

Esther Joy King.
Esther Joy King raises more than $425K in second quarter of congressional campaign
Limited-edition Joey Chestnut Hot Dog Counter bobblehead featuring the competitive eating...
First Joey Chestnut bobblehead unveiled
State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford)
Stadelman: $9M investment to benefit Rockford area businesses
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Iowa man arrested for bringing weapons to Chicago hotel bonds out, proposes to girlfriend