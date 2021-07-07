Advertisement

Winnebago County Board explains how $54 million in federal funding could be used

Members say the money will arrive in two installments.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County’s cut of the American Rescue Plan is $54 million. Leaders say the funds are desperately needed and it will be difficult to divide up the dollars.

“It’s a huge amount of money and I don’t know if we were expecting that, but I’m just glad we have it because we have a lot of projects that need attention,” said Winnebago County Board Member Jean Crosby.

The money will arrive in two installments. On Thursday, the board will vote how to use the first round of funds. It will go to projects in the county’s capital plan, court system and public safety.

“I as a county board member am incredibly thankful that I have the opportunity to spend this money the way the community needs to spend it,” said Crosby.

Officials also say nearly $5 million is proposed to upgrade the county’s cyber security system.

“In order to have a reliable infrastructure for our employees and for the citizens who use the services we have to make sure we are constantly keeping up to date on our network and cyber security,” said Winnebago County Deputy Chief Information Officer Dan Mager.

Click here to review more of the county’s spending plans.

