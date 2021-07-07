Wet This Wednesday Afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy with some shower/t-storms likely this afternoon. Severe weather threat is extremely low. Highs in the middle 80′s today as we drop to the low 60′s tonight. Highs tomorrow a much cooler and drier low 70′s. 70′s will play out into the weekend with scattered showers from time to time. Warming back to the low and middle 80′s next week.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.