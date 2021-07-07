Advertisement

Wet This Wednesday Afternoon

Much Cooler Tomorrow
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy with some shower/t-storms likely this afternoon. Severe weather threat is extremely low. Highs in the middle 80′s today as we drop to the low 60′s tonight. Highs tomorrow a much cooler and drier low 70′s. 70′s will play out into the weekend with scattered showers from time to time. Warming back to the low and middle 80′s next week.

