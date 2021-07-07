Storms to quickly exit Wednesday evening, cooler, drier Thursday to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Things got a bit interesting in parts of the Stateline Wednesday, as a lone thunderstorm showed enough rotational characteristics on radar to prompt the National Weather Service to briefly hoist a Tornado Warning for the northern half of Winnebago County, including the towns of Durand, Shirland, Roscoe, Rockton, and South Beloit, among others. Thankfully, no touchdowns occurred, and no damage was reported from the storm which weakened rather dramatically over a short period of time.

The atmosphere remains warm and quite muggy ahead of a cold front Wednesday evening, so the threat for showers and thunderstorms remains well into the evening. High-resolution model projections suggest, though, that any storms will have likely moved through the area by 9:00pm or thereabouts. The severe risk appears to be minimal, though it’s not out of the question that a few storms may produce some brief wind gusts.

Showers and storms will have likely moved out of the area by no later that 9:30pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few sprinkles or very light showers may linger beyond the passage of the cold front, and fog’s not to be ruled out either, especially as winds go lighter or perhaps even calm toward sunrise. Cloudiness will remain intact all night long.

A few sprinkles may linger overnight, but will not have any significant impact on our area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Dramatic changes are set to take place on Thursday. Clouds will dominate for much of the day, and a fairly robust northerly wind is to blow as well. That combination of factors will contribute to an unseasonably chilly and much less humid day, with temperatures likely topping out at levels nearly ten degrees below normal. It’s possible some mixed sunshine may emerge later in the day.

Clouds are to dominate most of Thursday, though a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That clearing trend’s to continue Thursday evening and overnight, and it’s possible our Friday may start with at least some sunshine.

Skies are likely to clear for a time Thursday night into early Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies will be quick to cloud over once again Friday ahead of our next weather maker. Showers will commence, perhaps as early as midday, and will continue through a good chunk of the afternoon. Several model projections suggest wet weather could carry into the evening as well.

Our next weather maker is to bring showers our way by midday Friday, likely lasting through much of the afternoon and evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s storm system is to be the kickoff to what’s likely to become a much more active pattern in the coming days. Several disturbances moving through a fast-moving jet stream will bring numerous chances for showers and storms to the region. Rain won’t fall all day on any one particular day. Rather, we can expect a period of a few hours of showers and storms pretty much on a daily basis.

Thursday looks to be the only dry day in the Stateline for quite some time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s not just the next five days that are to feature rain chances. It’s plausible that nine of the next ten days could feature occasional showers and thunderstorms. That’s why it comes as no surprise to see NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center place the highest chances of seeing above normal precipitation right over the Great Lakes through July 17, including just about all of northern Illinois.

Above normal rainfall's forecast to occur over much of the Great Lakes through the middle of the month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The numbers being generated from a suite of computer forecast models regarding potential rainfall totals over the coming ten days are quite eye-catching. The three most reliable models we monitor daily generate anywhere between 3.54″ and 4.20″ of rain through next Saturday. A word of caution on this note, though. During drought situations, in which we’re clearly affected, models do show a tendency to over-forecast precipitation. So, it’s possible that these numbers could be a bit inflated, with that in mind. Still, it’s an encouraging development, to be sure, and one worth monitoring closely in coming days.

The active pattern set to govern our weather the next several days may bring some healthy rainfall our way. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

