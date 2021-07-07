Storms to quickly exit Wednesday evening, cooler, drier Thursday to follow
Significantly more active pattern potentially in the works beyond
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Things got a bit interesting in parts of the Stateline Wednesday, as a lone thunderstorm showed enough rotational characteristics on radar to prompt the National Weather Service to briefly hoist a Tornado Warning for the northern half of Winnebago County, including the towns of Durand, Shirland, Roscoe, Rockton, and South Beloit, among others. Thankfully, no touchdowns occurred, and no damage was reported from the storm which weakened rather dramatically over a short period of time.
The atmosphere remains warm and quite muggy ahead of a cold front Wednesday evening, so the threat for showers and thunderstorms remains well into the evening. High-resolution model projections suggest, though, that any storms will have likely moved through the area by 9:00pm or thereabouts. The severe risk appears to be minimal, though it’s not out of the question that a few storms may produce some brief wind gusts.
A few sprinkles or very light showers may linger beyond the passage of the cold front, and fog’s not to be ruled out either, especially as winds go lighter or perhaps even calm toward sunrise. Cloudiness will remain intact all night long.
Dramatic changes are set to take place on Thursday. Clouds will dominate for much of the day, and a fairly robust northerly wind is to blow as well. That combination of factors will contribute to an unseasonably chilly and much less humid day, with temperatures likely topping out at levels nearly ten degrees below normal. It’s possible some mixed sunshine may emerge later in the day.
That clearing trend’s to continue Thursday evening and overnight, and it’s possible our Friday may start with at least some sunshine.
Skies will be quick to cloud over once again Friday ahead of our next weather maker. Showers will commence, perhaps as early as midday, and will continue through a good chunk of the afternoon. Several model projections suggest wet weather could carry into the evening as well.
Friday’s storm system is to be the kickoff to what’s likely to become a much more active pattern in the coming days. Several disturbances moving through a fast-moving jet stream will bring numerous chances for showers and storms to the region. Rain won’t fall all day on any one particular day. Rather, we can expect a period of a few hours of showers and storms pretty much on a daily basis.
It’s not just the next five days that are to feature rain chances. It’s plausible that nine of the next ten days could feature occasional showers and thunderstorms. That’s why it comes as no surprise to see NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center place the highest chances of seeing above normal precipitation right over the Great Lakes through July 17, including just about all of northern Illinois.
The numbers being generated from a suite of computer forecast models regarding potential rainfall totals over the coming ten days are quite eye-catching. The three most reliable models we monitor daily generate anywhere between 3.54″ and 4.20″ of rain through next Saturday. A word of caution on this note, though. During drought situations, in which we’re clearly affected, models do show a tendency to over-forecast precipitation. So, it’s possible that these numbers could be a bit inflated, with that in mind. Still, it’s an encouraging development, to be sure, and one worth monitoring closely in coming days.
