Man injured after shooting at W. Riverside Walmart in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a shooting at Walmart on W. Riverside Wednesday afternoon.

One man sustained multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police ask the public to avoid the area as of 2:12 p.m.

