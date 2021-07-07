Advertisement

Man injured after shooting at W. Riverside Walmart in Rockford

Police ask the public to avoid the area.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a shooting at Walmart on W. Riverside Wednesday afternoon.

One man sustained multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police ask the public to avoid the area as of 2:12 p.m.

