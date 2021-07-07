Shooting on East State Street sends a man to the hospital with serious injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The intersection of East State Street and Alpine Road is closed off Tuesday night following a shooting that sends a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Rockford Police tweeted about the incident just before 8:30 p.m. Officers say the man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries. They ask us to avoid the area at this time as officers investigate.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we learn more.

