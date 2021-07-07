Advertisement

Shooting on East State Street sends a man to the hospital with serious injuries

Shots rang out at the intersection of East State Street and Alpine Road Tuesday night sending a man to the hospital with serious injuries.(WIFR)
By Shannon Kelly
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The intersection of East State Street and Alpine Road is closed off Tuesday night following a shooting that sends a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Rockford Police tweeted about the incident just before 8:30 p.m. Officers say the man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries. They ask us to avoid the area at this time as officers investigate.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we learn more.

