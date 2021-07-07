Advertisement

RVC to give tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccinations

T-shirts, Olivo Tacos, and a prize drawing will also be available.
The first 100 people who show proof of vaccination or get vaccinated at the RVC explore and...
The first 100 people who show proof of vaccination or get vaccinated at the RVC explore and COVID-19 vaccination incentive event Thursday, July 8, will receive $300 towards RVC tuition during the 2021-2022 school year.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first 100 people who show proof of vaccination or get vaccinated at the RVC explore and COVID-19 vaccination incentive event Thursday, July 8, will receive $300 towards RVC tuition during the 2021-2022 school year.

The event will take place at Woodward Technology Center and Parking Lot 2A on the RVC Main Campus at 3301 N. Mulford Rd. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All other individuals getting vaccinated at the event will receive $150 to be used toward tuition. T-shirts, Olivo Tacos, and a prize drawing will also be available. For more information visit here.

