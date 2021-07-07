Advertisement

Rockton leaders to call Gov. Pritzker’s office about declaring the village a disaster area

Village President John Peterson says he will reach out to the office on Wednesday.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - More state aid could be on the way to Rockton following the Chemtool fire after Village President John Peterson says he’s calling Governor Pritzker’s Office on Wednesday to see if the governor will declare Rockton a disaster area.

Peterson says the declaration could help many residents struggling financially from the fire. Many residents at Tuesday nights board meeting say they’re still struggling with the lack of answers they’re receiving.

“We’re just trying to get more answers from all parties involved as to what was in the plant and what the results of the soil and air testing are and while we have some of that data other like our soil we don’t have and it’s been almost four weeks,” said Rockton Resident Dan Enderle.

Other concerned residents like David Stocker also attended Tuesday night’s board meeting looking for more information about the long term effects of the explosion after debris landed in his yard.

“We’d like to have a bigger town hall meeting because we think there are far more people effected and harmed by this then have felt comfortable coming forward so that’s a real problem,” said Stocker.

Rockton Village President John Peterson says the board is working to get answers to many of the residents questions saying they share many of the same concerns.

“We live in Rockton too, so this is our town too and we’re effected as well maybe not quite to the extent that some of these folks, but are there’s health and economic concerns,” said Peterson.

Concerned citizens also established the Chemtool Mapping Project where residents can submit photos from the fire to be compiled in a virtual map. Information is below:

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Boone Co. man killed in fireworks accident Sunday night
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
1100 block of Cummings Road in Caledonia.
One dead in Caledonia after Cummings Road crash
Long Play Music Fest
Cheap Trick wraps up final night of Long Play Music Fest

Latest News

thumb
Byron golf community honors former Prairieview Golf Club superintendent Matt Henkel
Urban Equities CEO plans to revitalize the Water Power District.
Rockford City Council amends Amerock Hotel TIF to include Water Power Lofts
Chemtool Fire Update at Meeting
Chemtool Fire Update at Meeting
Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville