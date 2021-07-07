Rockton leaders to call Gov. Pritzker’s office about declaring the village a disaster area

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - More state aid could be on the way to Rockton following the Chemtool fire after Village President John Peterson says he’s calling Governor Pritzker’s Office on Wednesday to see if the governor will declare Rockton a disaster area.

Peterson says the declaration could help many residents struggling financially from the fire. Many residents at Tuesday nights board meeting say they’re still struggling with the lack of answers they’re receiving.

“We’re just trying to get more answers from all parties involved as to what was in the plant and what the results of the soil and air testing are and while we have some of that data other like our soil we don’t have and it’s been almost four weeks,” said Rockton Resident Dan Enderle.

Other concerned residents like David Stocker also attended Tuesday night’s board meeting looking for more information about the long term effects of the explosion after debris landed in his yard.

“We’d like to have a bigger town hall meeting because we think there are far more people effected and harmed by this then have felt comfortable coming forward so that’s a real problem,” said Stocker.

Rockton Village President John Peterson says the board is working to get answers to many of the residents questions saying they share many of the same concerns.

“We live in Rockton too, so this is our town too and we’re effected as well maybe not quite to the extent that some of these folks, but are there’s health and economic concerns,” said Peterson.

Concerned citizens also established the Chemtool Mapping Project where residents can submit photos from the fire to be compiled in a virtual map. Information is below:

