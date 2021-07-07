Advertisement

Rockford man charged after barricading himself inside Rose Ave. residence

Officers met with a 42-year-old woman who said she had been battered, inside the residence, for an extended period of time.
Rockford Man Charged With Aggravated Domestic Battery
Rockford Man Charged With Aggravated Domestic Battery
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 40-year-old Rockford man faces several charges after police worked a stand off situation in Rockford Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday at approximately 8:30 a.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the 1500 block of Rose Avenue for a domestic violence investigation, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers met with a 42-year-old woman who said she had been battered, inside the residence, for an extended period of time. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and later released.

During the investigation, officers learned that the offender, later identified as 40-year-old Donald Pinola, was barricaded inside the residence. After several hours, Pinola exited the residence and surrendered to the officers without incident. The suspect and victim were known to each other, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Detectives from the Rockford Police Department’s domestic violence unit investigated and after a review with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, the following charges were authorized:

  • Two counts of domestic battery
  • Two counts of aggravated domestic battery
  • Outstanding 2020 warrant for aggravated domestic battery
  • Unlawful restraint

