Rock Valley Credit Union raises funds for Rockford Juneteenth

Throughout the month of June, Rock Valley Credit Union employees ran their own penny wars contest.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One area credit union raised funds to help a local nonprofit in our community that is working toward positive change.

Throughout the month of June, Rock Valley Credit Union employees ran their own penny wars contest. RVCU team members surprised Tommy Meeks, the president of Inner City Reconstruction Group and founder of Rockford Juneteenth, with the funds raised from the penny wars competition to help support Rockford Juneteenth.

“The reason I promote Juneteenth is because, when I found out about it, it inspired me to be a better person, I had looked at what my ancestors had went through, for us to have the freedoms and privileges all Americans should have, I wanted to do the best I could, so I try and encourage others regardless of race,” Meeks said.

Meeks has been organizing Rockford Juneteenth for more than 30 years, which is a celebration commemorating the day the slaves were freed in the south.

