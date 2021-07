CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Reports are saying 3 officers in Chicago have been shot. Roads are being partially closed and police tape is currently blocking the 22nd District Police Station.

Information is developing at this time.

#MorganPark - reports of 3 officers shot. Police are investigating and have 119th partially blocked over I-57, 119th entrance to IB I-57, & Ashland closed 119th to 118th. Also more police tape blocking WB Monterey west of Vincennes in front of the 22nd District Police Station. pic.twitter.com/kMMHsYOkJT — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) July 7, 2021

