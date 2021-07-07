Poplar Grove man identified after fatal Caledonia crash

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - The man killed in a crash in Caledonia on July 5 was identified as a 54-year-old Poplar Grove man.

Kurt A. Logan was found to have died from multiple injuries received in the crash in the 1100 block of Cummings Road. The death remains under investigation of the Boone County Coroner’s Office and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

