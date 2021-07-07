Advertisement

Poplar Grove man identified after fatal Caledonia crash

The death remains under investigation of the Boone County Coroner’s Office and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
The man killed in a crash in Caledonia on July 5 was identified as a 54-year-old Poplar Grove man.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - The man killed in a crash in Caledonia on July 5 was identified as a 54-year-old Poplar Grove man.

Kurt A. Logan was found to have died from multiple injuries received in the crash in the 1100 block of Cummings Road. The death remains under investigation of the Boone County Coroner’s Office and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

