New law expands healthcare coverage for Medicaid users in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law that will expand healthcare coverage for Medicaid users in Illinois, specifically for mental health counseling or dental services.

Heritage Woods of Rockford helps residents with Medicaid on a daily basis. They say it’s difficult for seniors to find care providers in the area that will accept their Medicaid plan. Office Manager Jessie Metz says residents at Heritage Woods of Rockford will be thrilled that services are expanded to better serve their needs.

“It would be awesome for us to be able to say, hey, let me help you out here, here’s a dentist that’ll accept your Medicaid and that can get you in so it’ll be a relief for them,” Metz said.

Dental services aren’t the only health-related coverage Medicaid users are struggling to find. Administrator Rachael Brooks says mental health counseling is hard to come by, but something that’s important for residents.

“I think the mental health services are so under addressed in our seniors in our community,” Brooks said. “They have very little access and it’s with their co-occurring physical needs, sometimes the mental health gets pushed to the side.”

Brooks feels this legislation could give Medicaid users the care they desperately need.

“I think expanding resources and providers especially to our seniors that are in need of those services is just imperative for them because it’s so under addressed,” Brooks said.

The new law covers a lot of ground with everything from veteran support to opioid addiction treatment, becoming more accessible to more people.

“It’s not always just their physical needs, it’s the mental health, it’s the dentures, it’s the podiatrist, it’s the x y z after that,” Brooks said. “It’s the whole person that they need to address.”

The bill also guarantee’s people covered under Medicaid will continue to be eligible throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency and for up to a whole year after that.

Pritzker says this legislation will require the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services to establish community behavioral clinics by Jan. 2022.

