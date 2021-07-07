Advertisement

First Lady travels to Georgia, Florida to promote COVID-19 vaccine

The First Lady is traveling to Georgia and Florida to promote the Biden administration’s strategy to fight COVID-19 as concerns grow about the delta variant.
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.(WLBT)
By Alana Austin
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to spend the day in Savannah to highlight COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The visit comes as officials grow concerned about the spread of the delta variant.

“Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and often time door to door, literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” President Biden said about the effort.

The CDC predicts the more transmissible delta strain will soon account for a majority of cases in the U.S. Now, the Biden administration is ramping up public awareness campaigns for vaccination: targeting young adults who are unvaccinated through TikTok influencers and promoting the accessibility of mobile health units and 24-hour pharmacies.

“90% of Americans live within five miles of a vaccine site, and we’re finding new and creative ways to reach people with the vaccine,” said Kevin Munoz, assistant press secretary at the White House.

Thursday afternoon, the First Lady will tour a vaccination site at a high school alongside the Savannah mayor and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. The senator’s office released a statement saying, “In order to keep our economy moving forward, we must do all our part to help Georgia and our nation overcome this pandemic. I’m looking forward to joining Dr. Biden in Savannah to share this important message with coastal Georgians.”

Once the First Lady wraps up the events in Georgia, she’ll head down to Orlando to attend the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals and congratulate students and their families.

Georgia currently has the ninth-lowest vaccination rate in the country, according to the White House. The good news is that a number of counties are reporting zero new cases in the past two weeks.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
MOM_MEMORIAL TAKEN DOWN
Rockford family devastated by removal of son’s memorial
The coroner’s office and the Boone County Sherriff’s Office is still investigating.
Garden Prairie man killed in fireworks accident identified
The teen killed in the pedestrian crash at the intersection of Newburg Road and Royal Avenue in...
Belvidere teen identified in fatal Newburg Road accident
Shots rang out at the intersection of East State Street and Alpine Road Tuesday night sending a...
Shooting on East State Street sends a man to the hospital with serious injuries

Latest News

FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
Ill. Governor JB Pritzker delivers State of the State address
Pritzker on re-election bid: ‘I’ll get back to you,’
A federal judge on Tuesday put an early end to the two-year period of supervised release of...
Judge orders early end to Blagojevich’s supervised release
In this May 10, 2011, file photo, Timothy Mapes, chief of staff for Illinois House Speaker...
Madigan’s ex-chief of staff indicted for lying to grand jury
Esther Joy King 5.26
New campaign kick-off for Esther Joy King