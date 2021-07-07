Advertisement

Fire at East Dubuque salvage yard sends thick smoke plume into sky

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. (KCRG) - A fire burning at a salvage yard in northwest Illinois is causing a significant plume of dark smoke in the sky, visible from Dubuque.

Firefighters are battling the fire as of 4:15 p.m. at T&T Iron & Metals, located at 5158 Barge Terminal Road. Multiple departments, including Key West, East Dubuque, and Galena, were responding to the blaze.

No word on the cause of the fire or its extent was immediately available.

