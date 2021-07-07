Eli Nicolosi to run against State Sen. Syverson in 2022

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chairman of the Winnebago County Republican party plans to run against Illinois 35th District Senator Dave Syverson in the June 2022 primary.

Eli Nicolosi filed papers earlier this week with the State Board of Elections. He told 23 News that a formal announcement will be made later this month. Sen. Syverson has held the 35th seat since 2013 and served in the senate since 1993.

Nicolosi owns Astute Web Group and spent four years as a Winnebago County board member.

