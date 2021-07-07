Advertisement

Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash

Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a crash in west Wichita. She did not survive, but doctors were able to deliver her baby at 33 weeks.(Brandon Russell)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Doctors were able to deliver the baby of a woman killed in a crash in west Wichita on Tuesday.

Wichita police said 22-year-old Samantha Russell was transported to the hospital following the crash at Central and Ridge Road.

Russell was 33 weeks pregnant, and her baby is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

“Words cannot explain or express the emotions going through everyones head today in light of the events that took place on July 6th 2021 at around 5:30CST. Sammy was taken from us but left behind the most beautiful gift of life. Samantha was going to be a fantastic mother. She always had everything planned out and ready to go. She was driven and the hardest worker I knew. She always ALWAYS knew what to say when I was going through an issue or needed advice. She was the best person to know,” said her husband, Brandon, in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the Russell family with expenses.

Words cannot explain or express the emotions going through everyones head today in light of the events that took place...

Posted by Brandon Russell on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
MOM_MEMORIAL TAKEN DOWN
Rockford family devastated by removal of son’s memorial
The coroner’s office and the Boone County Sherriff’s Office is still investigating.
Garden Prairie man killed in fireworks accident identified
The teen killed in the pedestrian crash at the intersection of Newburg Road and Royal Avenue in...
Belvidere teen identified in fatal Newburg Road accident
Shots rang out at the intersection of East State Street and Alpine Road Tuesday night sending a...
Shooting on East State Street sends a man to the hospital with serious injuries

Latest News

A crash on Montague Road and Bypass 20 on the southwest edge of Rockford before noon is causing...
Rockford woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Montague Road crash
Nationwide, more than 30 percent of deaths involving teen drivers occurs during what’s called...
AAA: 100 deadliest days for teen drivers have begun
The splashy, $6 million Illinois tourism campaign Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled this month, “Time...
Pritzker touts ‘Time to Drive’ for tourism despite gas price
Uber, Lyft launch U.S. vaccine rides program in White House partnership
A proposed bike lane would eliminate 41 out of 84 parking spots on the east side of Chicago...
New bike lane in downtown Freeport worries business owners