Advertisement

Recapping Wednesday’s storm, community shares storm pictures

Do you have any pictures? Send them our way! #firstalert23
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO/ROCK COUNTY, Ill./Wis. (WIFR) - Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.

A clearly defined wall cloud in South Beloit and a weak funnel cloud west of Machesney Park were spotted among other viewer submitted photos. While there were no reported tornadoes, there were several defined wall clouds and some weak funnel clouds, too.

You can see these pictures below.

Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.(Michelle Lemmons Walker taken from Southern edge of Rock Cut)
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.(Credit: Jj Bock)
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.(Credit: Cathy Rundblade from N. 2nd and Harlem in Machesney Park)
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.(Maxuser | Credit: Allen Warren)
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.(Credit: Laticia Olvera taken from Ortho Illinois)
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.(Credit: Amanda Cline from Janesville Walmart)
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.(Erin Pratt Mackey taken from Loves Park/Rock Cut)
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.(Credit: Gary Henson from Roscoe)
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.
Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.(Ashlee Rantz taken from Rockton)

The storm was very quick-moving and affected areas in northern Winnebago County. This included Shirland, South Beloit, Rockton and Roscoe. Here is what Max Storm Tracker radar looked like at that time. Notice the storm quickly weakened as it moved through the county.

This is the radar from the moment the tornado warning was issued.
This is the radar from the moment the tornado warning was issued.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
The peak intensity with some of the heavier downpours, highest wind gusts and some small hail...
The peak intensity with some of the heavier downpours, highest wind gusts and some small hail are north and west of Rockton here(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Areas in northern Winnebago County were under a tornado warning Wednesday.
Areas in northern Winnebago County were under a tornado warning Wednesday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Here is a look at Max Storm Tracker of the storm weakening quickly as the tornado warning...
Here is a look at Max Storm Tracker of the storm weakening quickly as the tornado warning expires.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Do you have any pictures? Send them our way! #firstalert23

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic incident closes I-39/90 in Janesville on Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Three injured after I-39/90 multi-vehicle crash in Janesville
MOM_MEMORIAL TAKEN DOWN
Rockford family devastated by removal of son’s memorial
The coroner’s office and the Boone County Sherriff’s Office is still investigating.
Garden Prairie man killed in fireworks accident identified
The teen killed in the pedestrian crash at the intersection of Newburg Road and Royal Avenue in...
Belvidere teen identified in fatal Newburg Road accident
Shots rang out at the intersection of East State Street and Alpine Road Tuesday night sending a...
Shooting on East State Street sends a man to the hospital with serious injuries

Latest News

Showers and storms will rapidly come to an end Wednesday evening.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 7/7/2021
Wet This Wednesday Afternoon
Wet This Wednesday Afternoon
Storms may become a bit more numerous around late afternoon.
Cold front to bring storm chances Wednesday, relief from heat and humidity to follow
A cold front to our north will bring us storms Wednesday and much cooler temperatures to follow.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 7/6/2021