Recapping Wednesday’s storm, community shares storm pictures
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO/ROCK COUNTY, Ill./Wis. (WIFR) - Check out some pictures from this afternoons tornado-warned storm in northern Winnebago County.
A clearly defined wall cloud in South Beloit and a weak funnel cloud west of Machesney Park were spotted among other viewer submitted photos. While there were no reported tornadoes, there were several defined wall clouds and some weak funnel clouds, too.
You can see these pictures below.
The storm was very quick-moving and affected areas in northern Winnebago County. This included Shirland, South Beloit, Rockton and Roscoe. Here is what Max Storm Tracker radar looked like at that time. Notice the storm quickly weakened as it moved through the county.